Accenture CEO Julie Sweet says cheaper AI drives automation spending
Accenture's CEO Julie Sweet says companies are set to spend more on automation tools, thanks to falling token costs and more affordable AI models.
She explained that while overall tech budgets aren't really growing, cheaper AI is making it easier for businesses to shake up how they work and build new skills.
Accenture reports $18.7B quarterly revenue beat
Accenture's latest quarter was a win: revenue hit $18.7 billion (beating expectations), and yearly revenue grew 6% to $74.2 billion, with a little more than a fourth of that growth coming from its products business, which includes retailers, manufacturers, and life sciences companies.
Net profit jumped 8.8%, and the company landed $84.5 billion in new orders, with managed services playing a big role.
Investors noticed too, sending Accenture's stock up 22%.