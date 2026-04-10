Accenture invests in Replit to bring AI coding to enterprises
Business
Accenture just invested in Replit, a platform that uses AI to make software development faster and smarter.
The goal? Help big companies build better apps with less hassle, using Replit's tech both inside Accenture and for their clients.
Replit rolls out 'vibecoding' for enterprises
Replit, founded by Amjad Masad, lets people code together online, and now they're rolling out "vibecoding" tools for companies.
Masad says teaming up with Accenture will "bring secure vibecoding to enterprises globally," hinting at a new way teams might build software.
This move fits right in with Accenture's push to stay ahead in the world of AI-powered tech.