Accenture invests in Replit to bring AI coding to enterprises

Replit rolls out 'vibecoding' for enterprises

Replit, founded by Amjad Masad, lets people code together online, and now they're rolling out "vibecoding" tools for companies.

Masad says teaming up with Accenture will "bring secure vibecoding to enterprises globally," hinting at a new way teams might build software.

This move fits right in with Accenture's push to stay ahead in the world of AI-powered tech.