Accenture jumps 18% on $18.7B revenue, markets show mixed moves

Accenture just made headlines with its stock jumping 18%, thanks to better-than-expected earnings and $18.7 billion in revenue this quarter.

McCormick, on the other hand, slipped over 2%, even though it beat forecasts, mostly because of its ongoing Unilever deal.

United Therapeutics also had a good day, climbing 6% after a court win over a lung treatment patent (while rival Liquidia dropped 15%).

Synopsys shares rose more than 8% after sharing future growth plans and teaming up with OpenAI.