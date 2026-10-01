Accenture jumps 18% on $18.7B revenue, markets show mixed moves
Accenture just made headlines with its stock jumping 18%, thanks to better-than-expected earnings and $18.7 billion in revenue this quarter.
McCormick, on the other hand, slipped over 2%, even though it beat forecasts, mostly because of its ongoing Unilever deal.
United Therapeutics also had a good day, climbing 6% after a court win over a lung treatment patent (while rival Liquidia dropped 15%).
Synopsys shares rose more than 8% after sharing future growth plans and teaming up with OpenAI.
McKesson extends CVS partnership, Vicor up
McKesson's stock nudged up 4% as it confirmed strong earnings guidance for 2027 and extended its CVS partnership through June 2032.
Vicor saw nearly a 10% boost by raising its third-quarter revenue growth forecast to over 30%, thanks to higher royalties from its Vertical Power Delivery tech.
All in all, some pretty big swings across the board today!