Accenture leans into AI, CEO Julie Sweet cites 400-plus clients
Accenture is leaning hard into AI to level up its services and internal work.
CEO Julie Sweet shared that they brought in approximately 100 additional clients who kicked off their first advanced AI projects in the fourth quarter, pushing their yearly total past 400.
While some worry about AI undermining the traditional IT services model, Sweet says it's all about creating more value for clients.
Accenture reports $74.2B annual revenue
Accenture pulled in $18.7 billion in revenue last quarter (up 6% from last year) and scored $22.2 billion in new bookings. Their annual revenue hit $74.2 billion, sending the stock up by more than 17%.
AI now powers much of their consulting and managed services, helping them grow across sectors without needing tons of extra hires.
Looking ahead, Accenture plans to keep hiring globally in 2027 while letting AI handle more routine tasks, so they can stay ahead as the tech keeps evolving.