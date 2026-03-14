What are the requirements for promotions at Accenture?
What's the story
Accenture CEO Julie Sweet has announced that proficiency in artificial intelligence (AI) tools will be a key requirement for promotions at the company. The policy, which was introduced in February 2026, underscores the growing importance of AI in Accenture's operations and workflows. Speaking on Rapid Response, Sweet said AI adoption is a core requirement for career advancement within the consultancy.
Strategic shift
Sweet's perspective on AI transition
Sweet emphasized that the shift to AI adoption is a gradual process, not an overnight transition. "If you want to get promoted, you've got to do the things that we do to operate Accenture," she said. The CEO compared this transition with past technological shifts like the introduction of computers in workplaces. "No one would have said that requiring someone to use a computer is coercion," Sweet added.
Financial commitment
Accenture's investment in workforce reskilling
In September 2025, Accenture revealed it had invested over $865 million in a six-month business optimization program aimed at reskilling employees. The firm also launched a three-year $3 billion initiative to integrate AI across operations and grow its AI workforce to 80,000 professionals through hiring, acquisitions, and training. Sweet said the company is investing heavily in reskilling its workforce to adapt to these new operational standards.
Policy details
Promotion discussions now include AI usage
Under the new policy, regular use of Accenture's proprietary AI platforms will be considered during promotion discussions. Managers and associate directors must demonstrate consistent engagement with these tools if they want to move into senior roles. Human resources teams are reportedly tracking the engagement with platforms such as AI Refinery, including usage frequency and practical application in daily work.