What are the requirements for promotions at Accenture?

Accenture CEO Julie Sweet has announced that proficiency in artificial intelligence (AI) tools will be a key requirement for promotions at the company. The policy, which was introduced in February 2026, underscores the growing importance of AI in Accenture's operations and workflows. Speaking on Rapid Response, Sweet said AI adoption is a core requirement for career advancement within the consultancy.

Strategic shift Sweet's perspective on AI transition Sweet emphasized that the shift to AI adoption is a gradual process, not an overnight transition. "If you want to get promoted, you've got to do the things that we do to operate Accenture," she said. The CEO compared this transition with past technological shifts like the introduction of computers in workplaces. "No one would have said that requiring someone to use a computer is coercion," Sweet added.

Financial commitment Accenture's investment in workforce reskilling In September 2025, Accenture revealed it had invested over $865 million in a six-month business optimization program aimed at reskilling employees. The firm also launched a three-year $3 billion initiative to integrate AI across operations and grow its AI workforce to 80,000 professionals through hiring, acquisitions, and training. Sweet said the company is investing heavily in reskilling its workforce to adapt to these new operational standards.

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