Accenture posts $18.68 billion revenue and raises profit margin outlook
Business
Accenture just posted a strong quarter, pulling in $18.68 billion in revenue, more than even it predicted.
This 6% growth over last year pushed its stock up 7% before markets opened.
The company is feeling confident and has bumped up its profit margin outlook for the coming year.
Accenture records $22.17 billion bookings
New bookings hit $22.17 billion, with both consulting and managed services seeing solid growth.
Revenue climbed across all regions, especially in the Americas, and net income jumped to $2.03 billion from $1.45 billion last year, a clear sign things are looking up for Accenture right now.