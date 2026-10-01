Accenture Q4 $18.7 billion beats expectations, sends tech stocks higher
Business
Accenture just posted a strong Q4, pulling in $18.7 billion, easily beating expectations.
That good news sent tech stocks soaring: Cognizant jumped 12.70%, IBM climbed 6.5%, and Salesforce edged up too.
Investors clearly liked what they saw.
Accenture consulting beats forecasts, revenue +6%
Accenture's revenue grew 6% (or 7% if you count local currency), with its consulting segment beating forecasts.
Big new deals, especially partnerships with Google Cloud, Anthropic, and AWS, have set the company up for more growth ahead.
Plus, Accenture expects solid earnings next year, which has given the whole tech sector a confidence boost.