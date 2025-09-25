Accenture's $3B AI bet pays off with record revenue
Accenture just had a standout year, fueled by a massive $3 billion investment in generative AI.
Their Gen AI bookings nearly doubled to $5.9 billion, and revenue from these projects tripled to $2.7 billion—reflecting strong client demand for AI-powered transformations.
Security services see biggest boost
For the quarter ending August 31, 2025, Accenture's revenue jumped 7% to $17.6 billion, rounding out the year at nearly $70 billion.
Security services saw the biggest boost (up 16%), helped by acquisitions like CyberCX.
The company also landed a record $80.6 billion in new bookings for the year—including 129 contracts worth over $100 million each.
CEO Julie Sweet on enterprise AI
Accenture's workforce is changing fast: their AI and data team has more than doubled to 77,000 people in just two years, even as they trimmed about 7,000 roles last quarter for efficiency.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, CEO Julie Sweet notes that enterprise AI is still just getting started but picking up speed, and Accenture expects steady growth as more clients modernize with tech.