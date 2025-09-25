Accenture's $3B AI bet pays off with record revenue

For the quarter ending August 31, 2025, Accenture 's revenue jumped 7% to $17.6 billion, rounding out the year at nearly $70 billion. Security services saw the biggest boost (up 16%), helped by acquisitions like CyberCX. The company also landed a record $80.6 billion in new bookings for the year—including 129 contracts worth over $100 million each.

CEO Julie Sweet on enterprise AI

Accenture's workforce is changing fast: their AI and data team has more than doubled to 77,000 people in just two years, even as they trimmed about 7,000 roles last quarter for efficiency.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, CEO Julie Sweet notes that enterprise AI is still just getting started but picking up speed, and Accenture expects steady growth as more clients modernize with tech.