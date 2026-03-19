Accenture's AI boost leads to raised revenue forecast
Accenture just raised its full-year revenue forecast, saying AI is making a real difference for its business.
Even though second-quarter revenue ($18 billion) was a bit shy of estimates, it still grew 8% from last year.
It also landed $22.1 billion in new bookings, showing strong demand for consulting and managed services.
Now it is expecting 3% to 5% annual growth, up from its earlier prediction.
North America saw 4% growth
Accenture's results are closely watched in the Indian IT scene since it employs so many people there.
Regionally, North America saw 4% growth, while Europe, the Middle East, and Africa jumped by 13%. Its products division also stood out with an 8% bump.
CEO Julie Sweet called out "record bookings" and big strides in scaling AI across businesses, echoing what's happening at other tech giants like Cognizant, too.