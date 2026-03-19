Accenture's AI boost leads to raised revenue forecast Business Mar 19, 2026

Accenture just raised its full-year revenue forecast, saying AI is making a real difference for its business.

Even though second-quarter revenue ($18 billion) was a bit shy of estimates, it still grew 8% from last year.

It also landed $22.1 billion in new bookings, showing strong demand for consulting and managed services.

Now it is expecting 3% to 5% annual growth, up from its earlier prediction.