Accenture's latest results show it's doing just fine

Accenture just had a standout quarter, pulling in $18.04 billion in revenue, beating what Wall Street expected and marking solid growth over last year. The consulting giant is showing some serious momentum, even as the tech world faces uncertainty.

New deals and profits Accenture locked in $22.1 billion in new deals this quarter (that's a 6% bump), including 41 major clients with contracts over $100 million each.

Profits are looking good too: operating margin edged up to 13.8%, earnings per share rose to $2.93, and free cash flow hit $3.7 billion.

Full-year revenue growth expectations raised Thanks to this strong run, Accenture has raised its outlook for the year, now expecting full-year revenue growth of 3%-5% in local currency (up to 5%) and higher adjusted earnings per share of $13.65-$13.90.

Free cash flow could reach as high as $11.5 billion.