Accenture's new promotion requirement: using AI tools
Accenture CEO Julie Sweet just made it clear: if you want to move up at Accenture, using AI tools is now a must.
On the Rapid Response podcast, she put it simply: Today, AI at Accenture is how we do work. So if you want to get promoted, you've got to do the things that we do in order to operate at Accenture.
AI tool usage will be a visible input to promotions
Starting in 2026, promotions for senior managers and associate directors will depend on regular use of company AI tools like AI Refinery.
Accenture has begun monitoring weekly AI tool log-ins for some senior staff, and such usage will be a visible input to promotion/talent discussions.
Accenture spends around $1 billion a year on learning and development (not solely on AI training) and has already upskilled 550,000 employees—but staff in 12 European countries and US federal contract workers don't have to follow this rule.
Other companies are also making AI tool usage a requirement
Other big names are on the same page—Cisco published a report finding that employees recommended for promotion used AI 50% more often, while Amazon's Ring team and Meta Platforms have moved to make AI use or AI-driven impact part of promotion evaluations.