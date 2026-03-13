Accenture's new promotion requirement: using AI tools Business Mar 13, 2026

Accenture CEO Julie Sweet just made it clear: if you want to move up at Accenture, using AI tools is now a must.

On the Rapid Response podcast, she put it simply: Today, AI at Accenture is how we do work. So if you want to get promoted, you've got to do the things that we do in order to operate at Accenture.