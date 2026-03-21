Accenture's Q2 FY26 revenue hits $18 billion, up 4% YoY (in constant currency) vs the same quarter last year (Q2 FY25 / 2025)

New bookings reached an all-time high of $22.1 billion, with 41 clients signing deals worth over $100 million each. Revenue grew across the map: Americas (3%), EMEA (2%), and Asia Pacific led with a solid 10%. Tech and consulting services were major drivers.

Earnings per share climb to $2.93

Earnings per share climbed to $2.93 (beating estimates), and operating margin edged up to 13.8%.

Free cash flow was a hefty $3.7 billion, showing Accenture is not just growing but staying profitable too.

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