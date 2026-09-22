AceVector opens Snapdeal IPO Sept 25-29 priced ₹30-32 aims 420cr
Business
AceVector, the company behind Snapdeal, is opening its IPO from September 25 to 29, with shares priced at ₹30-32 each.
They're aiming to raise up to ₹420 crore: ₹287 crore from new shares and ₹133 crore through an offer for sale.
Snapdeal earmarks 132cr marketing 50cr platform
Most of the funds will boost Snapdeal's marketing and tech: ₹132 crore is set aside for marketing, and ₹50 crore for upgrading its platform.
Even though AceVector posted a net loss in FY26 (financial year ended March 31, 2026), its revenue jumped by nearly 30%.
The IPO is open to both retail and institutional investors, with trading expected to kick off on October 5.