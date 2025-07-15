AceVector prepares for ₹500 cr IPO filing

AceVector focuses on value-driven e-commerce and tech solutions. Snapdeal connects mostly non-metro shoppers—over 80% of its orders are under ₹600. Unicommerce provides tech solutions across order and inventory management. Stellaro Brands creates affordable lifestyle labels like Rangita, making ethnic wear available both online and in stores.

Major backers include SoftBank and founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal. AceVector's Unicommerce unit had a strong IPO of its own.

With this move, AceVector is joining the ranks of big Indian tech names like Infoedge—definitely one to watch if you're following India's startup scene.