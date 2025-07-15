LIC Housing Finance experiences stock uptick

Revenue up from ₹6,948 crore; profit rises from ₹1,082 crore

The company's revenue hit ₹7,305 crore in March 2025, up from ₹6,948 crore last year.

Net profit also saw a solid rise to ₹1,375 crore from ₹1,082 crore.

Over four years, annual revenue jumped from ₹19,882 crore in FY21 to ₹28,110 crore in FY25—and profits nearly doubled.

Plus, shareholders can look forward to a final dividend of ₹9 per share this August.