LIC Housing Finance experiences stock uptick
LIC Housing Finance's stock climbed over 2% on Tuesday, landing it among the top gainers on the Nifty Midcap 150.
The boost came after the company posted impressive FY25 numbers, signaling to investors that things are looking up.
Revenue up from ₹6,948 crore; profit rises from ₹1,082 crore
The company's revenue hit ₹7,305 crore in March 2025, up from ₹6,948 crore last year.
Net profit also saw a solid rise to ₹1,375 crore from ₹1,082 crore.
Over four years, annual revenue jumped from ₹19,882 crore in FY21 to ₹28,110 crore in FY25—and profits nearly doubled.
Plus, shareholders can look forward to a final dividend of ₹9 per share this August.