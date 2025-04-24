What's the story

Zero-based budgeting is a financial strategy that allows individuals/families to attain financial security by assigning every penny of income to a particular expense, savings, or debt repayment.

Instead of the usual budgeting methods, zero-based budgeting makes you justify every expense from scratch every month.

This ensures no money goes unaccounted for and promotes mindful spending habits.

By adopting this method, you can better control your finances and meet your financial goals.