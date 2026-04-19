Digital insurance company Acko fires 5% of its workforce

Digital insurance company Acko has laid off around 60 employees, or about 5% of its workforce. The layoffs are part of a major restructuring process focused on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its operations. The affected employees will continue to work with the company until the end of June, sources told Mint.

Executive shift CMO Ashish Mishra leaving the company Along with the layoffs, Acko's Chief Marketing Officer Ashish Mishra is also leaving the company. He has been with Acko for nearly five-and-a-half years since August 2020. Mishra is currently serving his notice period and will be succeeded by Nitin Khanna, who has been with the company for over seven years in various marketing roles.

Operational changes Job cuts across different roles and functions The restructuring process at Acko has resulted in job cuts across different roles and functions. One of the people cited above said, "AI has fundamentally redesigned how the company will operate. So there are certain roles which worked in the previous version of the organization that don't exist anymore." As of March 2026, Acko had a total employee count of around 1,200.

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