ACME Solar sales jump 701.78% to ₹2,266.31cr, net profit ₹121.7cr
Business
ACME Solar just pulled off a huge win this quarter, with sales jumping by 701.78% to ₹2,266.31 crore compared to last year.
Net profit also soared, hitting ₹121.7 crore, up from barely ₹0.81 crore in June 2025.
It is a big leap for the company and shows it is really stepping up its game.
ACME Solar EBITDA triples to ₹262.27cr
EBITDA rose more than three times to ₹262.27 crore, and earnings per share climbed to ₹1.92 from almost nothing last year, proof that ACME is running more efficiently.
But despite all the growth, net profit actually dipped compared to the previous quarter because of lower other income and lower taxes.
Still, its stock closed strong at ₹375.45 on August 05, 2026, showing investors are feeling confident about ACME's performance.