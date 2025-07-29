ACME Solar to invest ₹14,000cr in renewable projects this year

ACME's clean energy game plan

ACME's also rolling out 2-2.5 GWh of new battery capacity soon and has several big projects underway (totaling up to 2 GW).

Until they lock in long-term buyers (PPAs), they'll sell power on the open market—where current prices are looking strong at ₹8.5-9 per unit.

With an average tariff of ₹3.5 per unit for upcoming deals, ACME seems set for some healthy margins as they scale up their clean energy game.