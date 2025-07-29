NSE's Q2 profit hits ₹2,924 crore, up 10% sequentially
NSE just posted a 10% jump in quarterly profit, hitting ₹2,924 crore, thanks to higher trading volumes and increased transaction charges.
More folks are actively trading
If you're curious about how markets shape your money world, NSE's strong numbers show more folks are actively trading—cash market volumes shot up 14%, and futures/options weren't far behind.
This kind of growth helps keep the market lively and liquid, making it easier for everyone to buy or sell when they want.
NSE is becoming an even bigger player in India's financial scene
It's all about increased participation. With transaction revenue up 7% and margins improving from 74% to 78%, NSE is becoming an even bigger player in India's financial scene.
Plus, with the upcoming NSDL IPO (opening July 30, 2025), NSE is set to play an even stronger role in shaping how India invests.
