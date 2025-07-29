Next Article
UK Supreme Court denies Uber's bid for VAT charge
The UK Supreme Court has turned down Uber's attempt to force a 20% VAT charge on the profits of other taxi apps outside London.
The judges said private-hire firms don't have direct contracts with passengers, sticking with earlier decisions that changed how companies like Uber handle taxes and treat drivers.
What's the background of this case?
This all started when a High Court sided with Uber, but rivals Delta Taxis and Veezu successfully challenged it in 2024.
Meanwhile, Bolt also won its own case to limit how much VAT it pays.
For now, nothing changes for most ride-hailing apps—but as rules keep evolving, future court decisions could shake up how these platforms are taxed in the UK.
```