Activate joins Sarvam's $300 million round to expand AI access

AI-focused venture fund Activate, founded by Haptik cofounder Aakrit Vaish and former Together Fund investor Pratyush Choudhury, just joined Sarvam's huge $300 million funding round.

This follows another $75 million Sarvam recently announced that it is raising from big names such as NVIDIA, Glade Brook Capital, and Gaja Capital.

The goal? To level up India's digital scene by making AI more accessible and impactful.