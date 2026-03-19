Adani airport challenges NCLT's Jet Airways ruling
Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), owned by the Adani Group, is challenging a big setback: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted ₹510.75 crore of its over ₹860 crore claim for parking and storage fees on grounded planes and rejected the remainder.
MIAL has now appealed to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), hoping to recover more than what the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) allowed in February, just ₹510.75 crore.
Implications of the case
This case could shape how airports get paid when airlines go bust.
Right now, airports are low priority for payouts under India's insolvency rules, which might leave them shortchanged if things don't change.
Plus, this dispute even delayed selling off some of Jet's planes, so what happens here could affect future airline bankruptcies and how quickly assets get sorted out.