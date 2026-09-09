Adani Airports raises $1B from Temasek, BlackRock and others
What's the story
Adani Enterprises has announced its decision to raise nearly $1 billion (approximately ₹9,825 crore) by selling a stake in its airport unit, Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL). The investors include global investment giants such as Temasek, BlackRock, Premji Invest, and Alpha Wave. The deal will give the consortium an ownership of up to 5.54% in AAHL while Adani Enterprises will continue to be the controlling shareholder.
Investment allocation
Funds to be used for expanding airport network
The funds raised from this deal will be utilized to expand and modernize AAHL's network of airports.
The investment will also go toward developing commercial infrastructure linked to airports and scaling up related businesses such as ground handling and passenger services.
The investor group includes Temasek's Jongsong Investments, Alpha Wave III, Premji Invest's PI Opportunities funds, and BlackRock-managed funds across global allocation, strategic income, and fixed-income strategies.
Company profile
Adani Airport Holdings operates Mumbai International Airport
AAHL is India's largest airport infrastructure company, operating eight airports, including Mumbai International Airport.
The company contributes to nearly 25% of the country's passenger traffic and handles around 33% of its air cargo volumes.
The deal values the airport operator at roughly $18 billion pre-money, although the exact size of each tranche or share price has not been disclosed by Adani Enterprises.
Subscription details
Investors to subscribe in 3 tranches
The investors will subscribe to new equity shares of AAHL in three tranches, with the last one likely to be completed by July 2027.
The proceeds from this investment will be used for expanding and modernizing airport infrastructure across AAHL's portfolio, accelerating the development of integrated Adani Airport City ecosystems around its airports, and scaling passenger-facing and other non-aeronautical businesses, including ground handling business.
Growth objectives
Deal will boost capacity to serve around 200 million passengers
The investments from this deal are expected to boost capacity to serve around 200 million passengers annually. It will also deepen commercial monetization, improve passenger experience, and further strengthen AAH's integrated airport ecosystem.
Jeet Adani, Non-Executive Director of AAHL, said they are privileged to have such marquee long-term investors on board for this journey toward building out the Adani Airports platform.