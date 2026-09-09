Adani Airports raises $1B from Temasek, BlackRock and others

The funds raised from this deal will be utilized to expand and modernize AAHL's network of airports.

The investment will also go toward developing commercial infrastructure linked to airports and scaling up related businesses such as ground handling and passenger services.

The investor group includes Temasek's Jongsong Investments, Alpha Wave III, Premji Invest's PI Opportunities funds, and BlackRock-managed funds across global allocation, strategic income, and fixed-income strategies.