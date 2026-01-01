Adani and Embraer to build India's 1st regional jet assembly line

The partnership covers everything from building aircraft and developing supply chains to pilot training and after-sales support. Embraer brings its engineering know-how, while Adani adds airport infrastructure and manufacturing muscle. The project is expected to create jobs in engineering, logistics, and aviation services.

Why does it matter?

Regional jets can boost travel between smaller cities, helping local economies grow.

This collaboration also puts India on the global aerospace map and strengthens ties with Brazil.

As Jeet Adani put it, both companies are combining their strengths to build a strong ecosystem for regional aircraft manufacturing in India.