Adani and Google kick off ₹30,000cr Visakhapatnam AI data center
Business
Adani and Google are teaming up for a massive AI data center in Visakhapatnam.
The first phase kicked off in April, aiming for 400 MW of power and a price tag of about ₹30,000 crore.
Overall, the project plans to reach nearly 1 GW capacity, making it one of the biggest tech moves in India.
AdaniConneX funds Visakhapatnam project 7-year debt
AdaniConneX is handling funding with long-term contracts and a 7-year debt plan.
The initial phase should be up and running in 2.5 years, with the full project spread across three campuses over roughly 4 years.
This is all part of the announced Visakhapatnam AI data-centre project, so expect more phases rolling out.