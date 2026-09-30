Adani-backed Vishakha Renewables files IPO draft with SEBI for ₹1250cr

Vishakha Renewables, backed by Gautam Adani, is gearing up for an IPO that includes a fresh issue of ₹1,250 crore and has already filed its draft papers with SEBI.

The plan includes a fresh issue plus an offer-for-sale of 1.81 crore shares from existing investors, and there might be a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹250 crore that could tweak the final numbers.