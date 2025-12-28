Adani Defence bets big: ₹15,000cr boost for drones, missiles, and more
Adani Defence and Aerospace is tripling its investment to ₹15,000 crore to ramp up India's defense game.
The focus? Making way more ammunition, drones, missiles, counter-drone tech, and electronic warfare systems—all made in India.
What's changing on the ground?
Their Kanpur plant is getting a major upgrade—expanding to 750 acres and aiming to boost small-caliber ammo production from 300 million to 500 million rounds a year.
Over the next few years, they want everything from primers to propellants made locally.
Over in Hyderabad, the spotlight shifts to high-tech unmanned systems and electronic warfare gear.
Why now?
After Operation Sindoor sparked a spike in demand for drones and munitions (think: Drishti 10 UAVs joining the Indian Navy and Army), Adani's move is about helping India rely less on imports and even start exporting more defense tech.
The goal: Adani Defence currently supplies about a quarter of India's annual ammunition needs—homegrown style.