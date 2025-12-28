This company gave $240M in bonuses to its 540 employees
What's the story
Graham Walker, the former president and CEO of Fibrebond Corp, has given away 15% of his firm's sale proceeds as bonuses to his employees. The US-based company was sold to Eaton for $1.7 billion. Walker's generous decision means that his 540 full-time employees will be sharing a whopping $240 million in bonuses. It comes to an average of about $443,000 per employee over five years if they stay with the company during this period.
Bonus impact
Employee reactions to surprise bonus payouts
The unexpected bonus payouts have left employees speechless, with some even thinking it was a joke at first. The surprise payments have since brought joy and relief, with recipients using the money for debt repayment, education investments, and treating loved ones. "Some spent it on day one, maybe even night number one. Ultimately, it's their decision," Walker said.
Bonus usage
Employee's life transformed by bonus
Lesia Key, a 51-year-old mother of three who has been with Fibrebond for 29 years, used her bonus to pay off her mortgage and start a clothing boutique. "Before, we were going paycheck to paycheck. I can live now; I'm grateful," she said. The company was founded in 1982 by Walker's father with just 12 employees but faced major setbacks including a devastating factory fire in 1998.
Company evolution
Fibrebond's journey and Graham Walker's leadership
Despite challenges, the Walker family continued to pay salaries, building employee loyalty. In 2013, Fibrebond Power was launched under Walker's leadership as CEO in 2015. He rehired the past employees and introduced group bonuses for meeting targets, fostering a collaborative culture. Fibrebond's $150 million investment in data center infrastructure has paid off with a staggering 400% growth over the last five years, amid rising demand for cloud computing and AI technology.
Sale agreement
Walker's condition for sale and Eaton's response
When bigger companies showed interest in acquiring Fibrebond, Walker made a clear demand: 15% of any sale proceeds should go to employees as a reward for their loyalty. Eaton accepted the terms, with a company spokesperson praising Fibrebond's commitment to its workers and community. "We came to an agreement with this second-generation family-owned business that honors their commitments to their employees and the community," they said.