This company gave $240M in bonuses to its 540 employees

Graham Walker, the former president and CEO of Fibrebond Corp, has given away 15% of his firm's sale proceeds as bonuses to his employees. The US -based company was sold to Eaton for $1.7 billion. Walker's generous decision means that his 540 full-time employees will be sharing a whopping $240 million in bonuses. It comes to an average of about $443,000 per employee over five years if they stay with the company during this period.

Bonus impact Employee reactions to surprise bonus payouts The unexpected bonus payouts have left employees speechless, with some even thinking it was a joke at first. The surprise payments have since brought joy and relief, with recipients using the money for debt repayment, education investments, and treating loved ones. "Some spent it on day one, maybe even night number one. Ultimately, it's their decision," Walker said.

Bonus usage Employee's life transformed by bonus Lesia Key, a 51-year-old mother of three who has been with Fibrebond for 29 years, used her bonus to pay off her mortgage and start a clothing boutique. "Before, we were going paycheck to paycheck. I can live now; I'm grateful," she said. The company was founded in 1982 by Walker's father with just 12 employees but faced major setbacks including a devastating factory fire in 1998.

Company evolution Fibrebond's journey and Graham Walker's leadership Despite challenges, the Walker family continued to pay salaries, building employee loyalty. In 2013, Fibrebond Power was launched under Walker's leadership as CEO in 2015. He rehired the past employees and introduced group bonuses for meeting targets, fostering a collaborative culture. Fibrebond's $150 million investment in data center infrastructure has paid off with a staggering 400% growth over the last five years, amid rising demand for cloud computing and AI technology.