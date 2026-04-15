Adani Energy Solutions activates 1,000MW HVDC link in Mumbai
Business
Adani Energy Solutions just switched on a massive 1,000-megawatt HVDC power link connecting Kudus and Aarey in Mumbai.
This project kicked off after the big 2020 blackout, aiming to make the city's electricity supply more reliable and help bring more renewable energy into the grid.
World's 1st compact HVDC substation installed
The new link includes both overhead and underground lines, plus it features the world's first compact HVDC substation, designed especially for Mumbai's crowded cityscape.
By letting Mumbai tap into electricity from outside (including green sources), it lowers the risk of blackouts and helps keep up with the city's growing energy needs.