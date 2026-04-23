Adani Energy Solutions' FY2026 profit rises 32% to ₹2,393cr
Business
Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) just wrapped up a strong year, with profits up 32% to ₹2,393 crore for FY2026.
The boost came from better performance in its power transmission and smart metering businesses, plus a 16% rise in total income to an all-time high of ₹28,325 crore.
AESL spent ₹14,232cr on development
In the last year, AESL rolled out five new transmission projects, including the big Mumbai HVDC project, and installed over 1 crore smart meters.
With heavy investment (₹14,232 crore spent on development), it's aiming to keep expanding its network and stay ahead in India's energy infrastructure game.