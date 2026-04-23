Adani Energy Solutions' FY2026 profit rises 32% to ₹2,393cr Business Apr 23, 2026

Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) just wrapped up a strong year, with profits up 32% to ₹2,393 crore for FY2026.

The boost came from better performance in its power transmission and smart metering businesses, plus a 16% rise in total income to an all-time high of ₹28,325 crore.