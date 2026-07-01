Adani Energy Solutions wants to raise ₹10,000cr via QIP
What's the story
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) has announced its plan to raise up to ₹10,000 crore from institutional investors. The move is aimed at strengthening the company's capital base and supporting its expansion plans. The board of AESL has approved the fundraising through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or any other permissible route, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.
Procedure
EGM on July 25 to seek shareholder approval
The fundraising process will involve issuing equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, or other eligible securities, or a combination of both. The company also said that the number of securities and the issue price will be determined later in accordance with applicable regulations. To get shareholder approval for this move, AESL will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on July 25.
Fundraising strategy
What is a QIP?
A QIP is a method that allows listed companies to raise funds by issuing shares to institutional investors such as mutual funds, insurance companies, banks, and foreign portfolio investors. This strategy is often used by companies looking to bolster their capital base without going through the lengthy process of a public offering. AESL has not yet disclosed how it plans to use the funds raised through this initiative.