Adani Enterprises posts 20% March sales, ₹32,439 cr, narrows loss
Business
Adani Enterprises just posted a 20% jump in sales for March 2026, hitting ₹32,439 crore.
Even with rising costs and bigger depreciation bills, the company managed to shrink its net loss dramatically, from a ₹3,844.91 crore profit last year to a ₹220.71 crore loss this quarter.
Adani Enterprises stock ₹2,408 Apr 29
EBITDA edged up by 3%, but raw material expenses shot up more than threefold compared to last year.
Still, the stock closed at ₹2,408 on April 29.
Despite tough times recently, Adani Enterprises is showing signs of bouncing back.