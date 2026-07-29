Adani Enterprises posts ₹1,160cr loss in Q1

Adani Enterprises witnessed a 50% year-on-year surge in its revenue from operations.

The company's revenue jumped to ₹32,924 crore from ₹21,961 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The firm also recorded its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) of ₹5,018 crore, up 51.6% from ₹3,311 crore in the year-ago period.