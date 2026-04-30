Adani Enterprises posts ₹221cr loss in Q4

Financial challenges

Losses explained

The company's net loss this year can be attributed to an exceptional gain of ₹3,945.7 crore in the same quarter last year. This was from a stake sale in AWL Agri Business. Further, expenses rose faster than revenue at 23.5% to ₹32,458.3 crore, impacting profitability. Operating performance remained stable with EBITDA rising 3% year-on-year to ₹4,479 crore during the quarter. Adani Enterprises has declared a dividend of ₹1.3 per share for the fiscal year 2025-26.