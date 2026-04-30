Adani Enterprises posts ₹221cr loss in Q4
What's the story
Adani Enterprises has reported a consolidated net loss of ₹220.7 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26. The company's performance is a stark contrast to the net profit of ₹3,845 crore it had posted in the same quarter last year. While Adani Enterprises reported a net loss, revenue from operations for the fiscal fourth quarter grew by a 20.3% year-on-year to ₹32,439.3 crore.
Financial challenges
Losses explained
The company's net loss this year can be attributed to an exceptional gain of ₹3,945.7 crore in the same quarter last year. This was from a stake sale in AWL Agri Business. Further, expenses rose faster than revenue at 23.5% to ₹32,458.3 crore, impacting profitability. Operating performance remained stable with EBITDA rising 3% year-on-year to ₹4,479 crore during the quarter. Adani Enterprises has declared a dividend of ₹1.3 per share for the fiscal year 2025-26.
Business stability
Full year performance
Adani Enterprises has said that its core infrastructure and utility portfolio now accounts for about 80% of total EBITDA. This shift is improving visibility and stability of cash flows for the company. For the full year FY26, Adani Enterprises posted a 3% rise in total income to ₹1.02 lakh crore while EBITDA stood at ₹16,464 crore with profit after tax rising by 31% to ₹9,339 crore due to exceptional gains during this period.