Adani Enterprises to invest ₹17,000cr in airports, including Ahmedabad terminal

Adani Enterprises posts growth, EBITDA stability

Adani Enterprises is ramping up work at Navi Mumbai International Airport to keep up with growing passenger numbers and is also upgrading facilities in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Jaipur.

Thanks to higher traffic and smarter business moves, Adani Enterprises saw double-digit aero revenue growth and non-aero revenue growth in FY26 and now gets around 80% of its EBITDA from long-term contracts—making things more stable for the future.