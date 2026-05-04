Adani Enterprises to invest ₹17,000cr in airports, including Ahmedabad terminal
Business
Adani Enterprises is putting a big chunk of its budget (around ₹17,000 crore) into upgrading airports in FY27. This includes building a new terminal at Ahmedabad for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.
The company's Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh shared these plans recently.
Adani Enterprises posts growth, EBITDA stability
Adani Enterprises is ramping up work at Navi Mumbai International Airport to keep up with growing passenger numbers and is also upgrading facilities in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Jaipur.
Thanks to higher traffic and smarter business moves, Adani Enterprises saw double-digit aero revenue growth and non-aero revenue growth in FY26 and now gets around 80% of its EBITDA from long-term contracts—making things more stable for the future.