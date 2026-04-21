Adani Enterprises to report Q4 and FY26 results, consider dividend

Profit ₹5,627cr after Adani Wilmar sale

Last quarter, the company's profit jumped to ₹5,627 crore thanks to selling its stake in Adani Wilmar. Revenue grew by 8.6% year-over-year to ₹24,819 crore.

Still, despite these gains, the stock has dropped 5% over the last year.

Adani has paid dividends regularly, 25 times since 2001, but the latest yield is just 0.06%.