Adani Green Energy reports FY2026 ₹1,200-1,500 cr EBITA loss
Business
Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) just reported a hefty EBITA loss of ₹1,200-1,500 crore for FY2026, mainly because its power couldn't reach the grid due to transmission issues.
Sagar Adani reassured investors that it's working to prevent this from happening again.
AGEL slows expansion, invests in storage
To tackle these challenges, AGEL is slowing down its renewable project expansion and will add 4.5-5 GW per year instead of pushing for more.
It's also investing in battery storage (planning over 10 GW/hour next year) to store extra energy and make better use of what it generates.
These moves are aimed at making its green energy business more stable and future-ready.