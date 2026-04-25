Adani Green Energy reports FY2026 ₹1,200-1,500 cr EBITA loss

AGEL slows expansion, invests in storage

To tackle these challenges, AGEL is slowing down its renewable project expansion and will add 4.5-5 GW per year instead of pushing for more.

It's also investing in battery storage (planning over 10 GW/hour next year) to store extra energy and make better use of what it generates.

These moves are aimed at making its green energy business more stable and future-ready.