Adani Green to invest ₹15,000cr in battery energy storage expansion
What's the story
Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has announced plans to invest around ₹15,000 crore in a major expansion of its battery energy storage capacity. The company aims to add over 10 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of this capacity in the current financial year. This move is part of AGEL's strategy to provide reliable and dispatchable clean power amid India's fast-paced energy transition.
Capacity expansion
New capacity to supplement existing storage
The new battery storage capacity will be in addition to the nearly 3GWh of installed storage capacity that AGEL expects to achieve soon. This comes after the commissioning of 1.4GWh during FY26, as per the company's earnings call. The batteries are being developed along with renewable generation at Khavda in Gujarat, where AGEL is setting up what it calls the world's largest renewable energy park.
Portfolio growth
AGEL's ambitious renewable energy targets
AGEL already has a massive 19.3GW operational renewable energy portfolio—the largest in India. The company is targeting an even bigger 50GW by FY30, according to its post-Q4 earnings investor presentation. The current capacity mix comprises 70% solar, 13% wind, and 17% hybrid projects. In FY26 alone, AGEL generated a whopping 38 billion units of electricity, 34% more than the previous fiscal year's output of 28 billion units.
Storage strategy
Transitioning power sector and growth of battery storage
The planned 10+ GWh of battery storage capacity will include 75% backed by 25-year fixed-tariff power purchase agreements (PPAs). This expansion into battery storage is part of a larger trend in India's power sector, which is shifting from rapid renewable capacity addition to ensuring grid stability and reliable supply. Despite being in its early stages, India's grid-scale battery storage ecosystem continues to grow with increasing policy support and tender activity.