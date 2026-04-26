Adani Green to invest ₹15,000cr in battery energy storage expansion

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has announced plans to invest around ₹15,000 crore in a major expansion of its battery energy storage capacity. The company aims to add over 10 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of this capacity in the current financial year. This move is part of AGEL's strategy to provide reliable and dispatchable clean power amid India's fast-paced energy transition.

Capacity expansion New capacity to supplement existing storage The new battery storage capacity will be in addition to the nearly 3GWh of installed storage capacity that AGEL expects to achieve soon. This comes after the commissioning of 1.4GWh during FY26, as per the company's earnings call. The batteries are being developed along with renewable generation at Khavda in Gujarat, where AGEL is setting up what it calls the world's largest renewable energy park.

Portfolio growth AGEL's ambitious renewable energy targets AGEL already has a massive 19.3GW operational renewable energy portfolio—the largest in India. The company is targeting an even bigger 50GW by FY30, according to its post-Q4 earnings investor presentation. The current capacity mix comprises 70% solar, 13% wind, and 17% hybrid projects. In FY26 alone, AGEL generated a whopping 38 billion units of electricity, 34% more than the previous fiscal year's output of 28 billion units.

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