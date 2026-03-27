Adani Group awarded Net Zero Leadership in New Delhi
Business
The Adani Group just picked up the Net Zero Leadership award at India Climate Week 2026 in New Delhi.
The recognition, presented by Shripad Naik, Union Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy, highlights Adani's push toward cleaner energy and a greener future.
Dr. Arun Kumar Sharma accepted the award for the group.
Adani Group centers efforts on renewables
Adani's efforts center on investing in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and sustainable infrastructure, all part of their Net Zero commitment.
Dr. Sharma called the honor proof of their dedication to science-based climate solutions that support India's move toward a low-carbon economy and its Viksit Bharat vision for sustainable growth.