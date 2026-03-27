Adani Group awarded Net Zero Leadership in New Delhi Business Mar 27, 2026

The Adani Group just picked up the Net Zero Leadership award at India Climate Week 2026 in New Delhi.

The recognition, presented by Shripad Naik, Union Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy, highlights Adani's push toward cleaner energy and a greener future.

Dr. Arun Kumar Sharma accepted the award for the group.