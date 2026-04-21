Adani Group defends Jaypee Associates bid as fair before NCLAT Business Apr 21, 2026

Adani Group is standing by the approval of its bid to take over Jaypee Associates, telling the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that everything was done by the book.

Its lawyer, Ritin Rai, explained that the bidding process followed all insolvency rules and was fair to everyone involved.