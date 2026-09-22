Adani Group eyes airline as Adani Airports seeks contract changes
Business
The Adani Group wants to launch its own airline, but things are still up in the air.
The Civil Aviation Minister shared that Adani Airports is talking with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) about changing some contract rules, a step that could pave the way for anything to move forward.
Government reviews Delhi Mumbai airport contracts
While airport operators can usually run airlines, certain contracts, especially for Delhi and Mumbai airports, have unique restrictions.
The government is reviewing these details closely to make sure everyone's interests are balanced before giving the green light.