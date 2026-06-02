Adani Group invests ₹1.53L/cr in FY26, record Indian corporate spend
Business
Adani Group just made history by investing ₹1.53 lakh crore in FY26, the biggest annual spend by any Indian company.
Most of this went into airports, renewable energy, roads, logistics, and transmission.
Even with all this spending, its core profits (EBITDA) only grew 5.6% compared to last year.
Adani Group transport earnings rise 23.2%
Transport was the standout sector, with earnings jumping 23.2%.
Nearly 80% of Adani's investment focused on core infrastructure platforms spanning energy, utilities, transport and logistics.
Some new assets haven't started making money yet, but the group kept its debt under control and lowered borrowing costs, showing it is playing the long game for steady growth.