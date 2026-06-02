Adani Group invests ₹1.53L/cr in FY26, record Indian corporate spend Business Jun 02, 2026

Adani Group just made history by investing ₹1.53 lakh crore in FY26, the biggest annual spend by any Indian company.

Most of this went into airports, renewable energy, roads, logistics, and transmission.

Even with all this spending, its core profits (EBITDA) only grew 5.6% compared to last year.