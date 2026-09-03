Adani Group led by Gautam Adani commits 5L/cr infrastructure expansion
Adani Group, led by Gautam Adani, is making big moves with projects worth about ₹5 lakh crore across Congress-led and non-BJP states.
The focus? Upgrading infrastructure, supporting new jobs, and giving a boost to local economies: think ports, roads, energy projects, cement plants, and data centers.
Karnataka bid and multi state investments
In Karnataka, Adani Enterprises bid ₹22,267 crore for the proposed tunnel road project in Bengaluru.
Kerala's Vizhinjam Seaport is getting another ₹16,000 crore for its next phase.
Telangana signed deals worth ₹12,400 crore in 2024 for data centers and energy storage.
Bihar will see up to ₹60,000 crore invested, including a huge thermal power plant, while Andhra Pradesh gets new renewable energy projects and support for Google's Visakhapatnam AI hub.