Adani Group may invest ₹1L/cr in Goregaon Motilal Nagar redevelopment

MHADA plans 12 Mumbai redevelopment projects

In exchange for its investment, Adani will develop 17 lakh square meters for new homes and businesses.

This project is just one of 12 by MHADA, with similar plans across the city targeting better living spaces for about 70,000 families.

As MHADA CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal put it, this move from single-building fixes to full-on urban redevelopment could help create self-sustaining townships and really change how Mumbai looks and feels.