Adani Group may invest ₹1L/cr in Goregaon Motilal Nagar redevelopment
Adani Group may invest around ₹1 lakh crore into redeveloping Motilal Nagar in Goregaon, Mumbai, a huge project that will roll out over the next 10 to 15 years.
Spread across 143 acres, this plan aims to upgrade local infrastructure and amenities, while making sure current residents and slum dwellers get free homes.
MHADA plans 12 Mumbai redevelopment projects
In exchange for its investment, Adani will develop 17 lakh square meters for new homes and businesses.
This project is just one of 12 by MHADA, with similar plans across the city targeting better living spaces for about 70,000 families.
As MHADA CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal put it, this move from single-building fixes to full-on urban redevelopment could help create self-sustaining townships and really change how Mumbai looks and feels.