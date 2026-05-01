Adani Group overhauls organizational structure to boost growth

Billionaire Gautam Adani 's conglomerate, the Adani Group , has announced a major overhaul of its operating model. The change is aimed at speeding up decision-making and boosting growth across all businesses. In an internal memo to employees on Labor Day, Adani said the group will adopt a three-layer organizational structure with fewer decision-makers and a greater focus on liquidity and access to capital.

Structural changes New model aims to enhance accountability and decision-making speed The new three-layer model is designed to flatten the organization, ensuring clear responsibility and quick decision-making. It will bring leaders closer to project sites, cut down decision-making time from days to hours, and enhance accountability across business units. This is part of a broader strategy by Adani Group to stay competitive amid India's investment boom in infrastructure, energy, and consumer-facing sectors.

Financial strategy Adani Group plans to raise $10 billion in domestic markets The Adani Group, which runs India's largest private sector ports and airports, engages nearly 400,000 employees, partners and contractors across more than 700 sites in 24 states. The conglomerate is diversifying its funding base and hopes to raise $10 billion over three years from domestic markets. It has also doubled the pace of its capital spending plan, now intending to invest $100 billion in five-six years instead of a decade as earlier planned.

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Growth initiatives Adani Group expands worker infrastructure amid operational overhaul Along with the operational overhaul, the Adani Group is also expanding its worker infrastructure. The conglomerate has started building accommodation facilities for 50,000 workers across key project locations and is investing ₹50 billion in a township in Mundra, Gujarat. Separately, Adani Enterprises has approved plans to raise up to ₹150 billion through a share sale.

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