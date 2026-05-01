Adani Group overhauls organizational structure to boost growth
What's the story
Billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate, the Adani Group, has announced a major overhaul of its operating model. The change is aimed at speeding up decision-making and boosting growth across all businesses. In an internal memo to employees on Labor Day, Adani said the group will adopt a three-layer organizational structure with fewer decision-makers and a greater focus on liquidity and access to capital.
Structural changes
New model aims to enhance accountability and decision-making speed
The new three-layer model is designed to flatten the organization, ensuring clear responsibility and quick decision-making. It will bring leaders closer to project sites, cut down decision-making time from days to hours, and enhance accountability across business units. This is part of a broader strategy by Adani Group to stay competitive amid India's investment boom in infrastructure, energy, and consumer-facing sectors.
Financial strategy
Adani Group plans to raise $10 billion in domestic markets
The Adani Group, which runs India's largest private sector ports and airports, engages nearly 400,000 employees, partners and contractors across more than 700 sites in 24 states. The conglomerate is diversifying its funding base and hopes to raise $10 billion over three years from domestic markets. It has also doubled the pace of its capital spending plan, now intending to invest $100 billion in five-six years instead of a decade as earlier planned.
Growth initiatives
Adani Group expands worker infrastructure amid operational overhaul
Along with the operational overhaul, the Adani Group is also expanding its worker infrastructure. The conglomerate has started building accommodation facilities for 50,000 workers across key project locations and is investing ₹50 billion in a township in Mundra, Gujarat. Separately, Adani Enterprises has approved plans to raise up to ₹150 billion through a share sale.
Operational challenges
Challenges for Adani Group's copper plant and US fraud case
The Adani Group's $1.2 billion copper smelter in Kutch has faced a series of engineering and technical setbacks since commissioning around 10 months ago. The plant has yet to produce meaningful volumes and was shut in late March for repair work. The group is also seeking dismissal of a US fraud case involving Adani before fully reviving overseas fundraising efforts.