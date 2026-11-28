Singh also shared the company's ambitious expansion plans, which will require significant funding.

He said group companies are likely to borrow ₹1.3-1.4 trillion annually over the next two fiscal years.

This comes as the conglomerate looks to raise more capital from both domestic and international markets.

Despite this, Singh emphasized that they have the capacity to invest between ₹4.5 lakh crore and ₹5 lakh crore a year from a capital point of view.