Adani Group seeks government nod to invest in airline sector
What's the story
The Adani Group, a major player in India's infrastructure sector, has sought the government's nod to invest in the airline industry. The company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jugeshinder Robbie Singh revealed this during a recent event. He said that over 600 million Indians are potential air travelers and there is a need to increase daily flights nearly tenfold to around 30,000.
Financial strategy
Adani Group's ambitious expansion plans
Singh also shared the company's ambitious expansion plans, which will require significant funding.
He said group companies are likely to borrow ₹1.3-1.4 trillion annually over the next two fiscal years.
This comes as the conglomerate looks to raise more capital from both domestic and international markets.
Despite this, Singh emphasized that they have the capacity to invest between ₹4.5 lakh crore and ₹5 lakh crore a year from a capital point of view.
Investment plan
Investment and fundraising strategy
The Adani Group has committed to investing $120 billion over five years, with its annual capital expenditure rising from ₹80,000 crore three years ago to ₹1.1 trillion and ₹1.56 trillion in the following years.
This is part of an investment and fundraising strategy spanning infrastructure, energy, data centers, and new-age businesses.
The group plans to continue raising $3-4 billion annually through equity issuances mainly to diversify its shareholder base rather than meet immediate funding needs.
Future prospects
Foreign trade agreements and credit profile improvements
Foreign trade agreements could indirectly benefit Adani Ports and its airports business by enabling greater integration of logistics and economic structures between India and other economies.
He also said net borrowings would only increase by some $25 billion over five years, after debt repayments of $25-30 billion, even as EBITDA triples.
The group's overall credit profile has improved from A-/BBB+ in 2018-19 to AA+.