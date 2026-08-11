Adani Group shares rally after US court dismisses criminal charges
Adani Group shares rallied on Tuesday after a US court threw out criminal charges against chairman Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani.
The case, which accused them of bribery and misleading investors, was dismissed "with prejudice," so it can't be reopened.
This decision has given investors a big sigh of relief and put the focus back on the company's future.
Adani Green Energy jumps 3.5%
Adani Green Energy led the way with a 3.5% jump, while Adani Enterprises rose 2.6%.
Other group companies like Adani Ports, Adani Power, and NDTV also saw gains, even with global market worries in the background.
Analysts say clearing this legal hurdle lets investors look ahead to Adani's growth plans again, and Gautam Adani himself thanked supporters while promising to keep pushing for national development.