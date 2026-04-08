Adani Group shares surge as Adani Enterprises hits 10% limit

Cement stocks rise amid SEC lawsuit

It's not just energy stocks: Ambuja Cements hit its upper circuit too, while ACC Limited rose over 7%.

This surge comes as Gautam Adani pushes back against a US Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit accusing his group of securities fraud. He says the case doesn't apply since his companies operate outside the US

For now, investor confidence seems high across ports, energy, cement, and gas within the group.