Adani Group shares surge as Adani Enterprises hits 10% limit
Business
Adani Group shares shot up on Wednesday, with Adani Enterprises leading the pack by jumping 10% and hitting its trading limit.
Other companies in the group, like Adani Ports, Adani Power, and Adani Total Gas, also saw strong gains thanks to an upbeat market mood and some positive signals from the US.
Cement stocks rise amid SEC lawsuit
It's not just energy stocks: Ambuja Cements hit its upper circuit too, while ACC Limited rose over 7%.
This surge comes as Gautam Adani pushes back against a US Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit accusing his group of securities fraud. He says the case doesn't apply since his companies operate outside the US
For now, investor confidence seems high across ports, energy, cement, and gas within the group.