Adani Group shares surge as US drops criminal charges

Shares of the Adani Group , including Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports, witnessed a jump of up to 3.5% on Tuesday. The rise came after the Trump administration dropped criminal fraud charges against billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani in the US. The move has removed a major legal uncertainty for the conglomerate and boosted investor confidence.

Market response Adani Green Energy, Total Gas among top gainers The market responded positively to the news, with Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas witnessing major gains. Shares of Adani Green Energy surged 3.5% to ₹1,417 while those of Adani Total Gas rose 3.3% to ₹630.40. The flagship company of the group, Adani Enterprises also saw a jump of over 3% to ₹2,774.50 on Tuesday morning trade.

Legal hurdles US Department of Justice drops bribery case against Adani The US Department of Justice had sought to dismiss criminal charges against Adani and others over alleged bribery in power supply contracts in India. Separately, Adani Enterprises also settled allegations of Iran sanctions violations involving LPG imports. These developments have eased legal pressure on the group, which had been a major concern for investors amid regulatory scrutiny and fundraising plans.

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Investment plans Adani Group's $10 billion investment plans in US Reports have indicated that Adani's lawyer, who is also President Donald Trump's personal attorney, had said the Adani Group was looking to invest $10 billion in the US. However, these proposals were unlikely to move forward as long as legal cases in the US were pending. The SEC had earlier accused Gautam and his newphew Sagar Adani of allegedly running a bribery scheme worth over $250 million between 2020 and 2024 for solar energy contracts in India.

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