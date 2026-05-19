Adani Group shares surge as US drops criminal charges
What's the story
Shares of the Adani Group, including Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports, witnessed a jump of up to 3.5% on Tuesday. The rise came after the Trump administration dropped criminal fraud charges against billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani in the US. The move has removed a major legal uncertainty for the conglomerate and boosted investor confidence.
Market response
Adani Green Energy, Total Gas among top gainers
The market responded positively to the news, with Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas witnessing major gains. Shares of Adani Green Energy surged 3.5% to ₹1,417 while those of Adani Total Gas rose 3.3% to ₹630.40. The flagship company of the group, Adani Enterprises also saw a jump of over 3% to ₹2,774.50 on Tuesday morning trade.
Legal hurdles
US Department of Justice drops bribery case against Adani
The US Department of Justice had sought to dismiss criminal charges against Adani and others over alleged bribery in power supply contracts in India. Separately, Adani Enterprises also settled allegations of Iran sanctions violations involving LPG imports. These developments have eased legal pressure on the group, which had been a major concern for investors amid regulatory scrutiny and fundraising plans.
Investment plans
Adani Group's $10 billion investment plans in US
Reports have indicated that Adani's lawyer, who is also President Donald Trump's personal attorney, had said the Adani Group was looking to invest $10 billion in the US. However, these proposals were unlikely to move forward as long as legal cases in the US were pending. The SEC had earlier accused Gautam and his newphew Sagar Adani of allegedly running a bribery scheme worth over $250 million between 2020 and 2024 for solar energy contracts in India.
Case details
SEC allegations and legal battles explained
The SEC alleged that certain individuals associated with the Adani Group paid bribes in India to win business contracts, with some related financial transactions indirectly involving US investors and markets. However, lawyers representing Gautam and Sagar argued that these transactions mostly involved Indian entities, business operations and securities not registered with the SEC or traded on US stock exchanges. Gautam and Sagar have agreed to pay a total of $18 million to settle SEC's charges.